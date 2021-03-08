Menu
2017 Kia Sorento

49,215 KM

Details Description Features

$23,999

+ tax & licensing
$23,999

+ taxes & licensing

Hudson's Stratford Kia

519-505-5755

Contact Seller
2017 Kia Sorento

2017 Kia Sorento

3.3L EX One Owner | Leather Seats | Push Button Start | Rear Vision Camera

2017 Kia Sorento

3.3L EX One Owner | Leather Seats | Push Button Start | Rear Vision Camera

Location

Hudson's Stratford Kia

863 Erie St., Stratford, ON N5A 6S4

519-505-5755

$23,999

+ taxes & licensing

49,215KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 6658967
  • Stock #: C0026
  • VIN: 5XYPHDA5XHG306783

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 49,215 KM

Vehicle Description

One Owner! This Sorento EX V6 features a 3.3L V6 GDI Engine, 6-Speed Automatic Transmission, Blaze Blue Exterior, Black Interior w/ Leather Seats, Heated Front Seats,14-Way Power Driver's Seat w/ 4-Way Power Lumbar Controls, 50/50 Fold Into Floor 3rd Row Seats, Keyless Entry, Smart Key, Push Button Start, Power Windows/Door Locks, Rear Parking Sonar, Blind Spot Detection, Rear Cross Traffic Alert, 6 Airbags, Electronic Stability Control, Vehicle Stability Management, Rear Vision Camera, Heated Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel w/ Audio & Cruise Controls, AM/FM/MP3 Stereo, 7" Audio Display, Bluetooth, Apple CarPlay Smartphone Integration, AUX/USB Ports, 2-12V Power Outlets, Air Conditioning, Dual Zone Auto Climate Control, 3rd Row Climate Controls, Cruise Control, Heated Power Side View Mirrors w/Signal Repeaters, Heated Windshield Wiper De-Icer, Front Fog Lights, Trailer Lighting Pre-Wiring, Rear Spoiler, Front and Rear Splash Guards, 18" Alloy Wheels. SiriusXM Satellite Radio Services Available. Clean CarFax.

This vehicle is located at Hudsons Stratford Kia.

--Hudson's Stratford Kia is a family run dealership that is proud to be a part of the automotive market in Stratford, Ontario. We feel we have a great variety of reconditioned used cars, trucks, vans and SUVs but would love for you to come see for yourself! We are also able to offer you our award winning line-up of new Kia models! Please come and partake in a great buying experience at Hudson's! FREE CarFax report available with every used vehicle!--

Vehicle Features

AWD
6 Speed Automatic

Hudson's Stratford Kia

Hudson's Stratford Kia

863 Erie St., Stratford, ON N5A 6S4

