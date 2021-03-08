2017 Kia Sorento

+ taxes & licensing
519-505-5755
863 Erie St., Stratford, ON N5A 6S4
519-505-5755
+ taxes & licensing
One Owner! This Sorento EX V6 features a 3.3L V6 GDI Engine, 6-Speed Automatic Transmission, Blaze Blue Exterior, Black Interior w/ Leather Seats, Heated Front Seats,14-Way Power Driver's Seat w/ 4-Way Power Lumbar Controls, 50/50 Fold Into Floor 3rd Row Seats, Keyless Entry, Smart Key, Push Button Start, Power Windows/Door Locks, Rear Parking Sonar, Blind Spot Detection, Rear Cross Traffic Alert, 6 Airbags, Electronic Stability Control, Vehicle Stability Management, Rear Vision Camera, Heated Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel w/ Audio & Cruise Controls, AM/FM/MP3 Stereo, 7" Audio Display, Bluetooth, Apple CarPlay Smartphone Integration, AUX/USB Ports, 2-12V Power Outlets, Air Conditioning, Dual Zone Auto Climate Control, 3rd Row Climate Controls, Cruise Control, Heated Power Side View Mirrors w/Signal Repeaters, Heated Windshield Wiper De-Icer, Front Fog Lights, Trailer Lighting Pre-Wiring, Rear Spoiler, Front and Rear Splash Guards, 18" Alloy Wheels. SiriusXM Satellite Radio Services Available. Clean CarFax.
This vehicle is located at Hudsons Stratford Kia.
