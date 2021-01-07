Menu
2017 Kia Sportage

67,758 KM

Details Description Features

$16,599

+ tax & licensing
Hudson's Stratford Kia

519-505-5755

LX FWD | Rear Vision Camera | Clean CarFax

Location

863 Erie St., Stratford, ON N5A 6S4

67,758KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 6601832
  • Stock #: C0025
  • VIN: KNDPM3AC2H7213662

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Bronze
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 67,758 KM

Vehicle Description

One Owner! This Sportage LX features a 2.4L GDI 4-Cylinder Engine, 6-Speed Automatic Transmission, Modern Bronze Exterior, Black Interior w/Cloth Seats, Heated Front Seats, 60/40 Split Folding Rear Seats, Keyless Entry, Power Windows/Door Locks, Rear Vision Camera, Hill Assist Control, Electronic Stability Control, Vehicle Stability Control, Tilt/Telescopic Steering Wheel, AM/FM/CD/MP3 Stereo, 5" Audio Display, Bluetooth, iPod/USB Ports, 2-12V power Outlets, Air Conditioning, Cruise Control, Splash Guards, Rear Spoiler, Power Side View Mirrors, Fog Light, 17" Alloy Wheels. SiriusXM Satellite Radio Services. Clean CarFax.

This vehicle is located at Hudsons Stratford Kia.

--Hudson's Stratford Kia is a family run dealership that is proud to be a part of the automotive market in Stratford, Ontario. We feel we have a great variety of reconditioned used cars, trucks, vans and SUVs but would love for you to come see for yourself! We are also able to offer you our award winning line-up of new Kia models! Please come and partake in a great buying experience at Hudson's! FREE CarFax report available with every used vehicle!--

Vehicle Features

Front Wheel Drive
6 Speed Automatic

