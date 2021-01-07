2017 Kia Sportage

+ taxes & licensing
863 Erie St., Stratford, ON N5A 6S4
One Owner! This Sportage LX features a 2.4L GDI 4-Cylinder Engine, 6-Speed Automatic Transmission, Modern Bronze Exterior, Black Interior w/Cloth Seats, Heated Front Seats, 60/40 Split Folding Rear Seats, Keyless Entry, Power Windows/Door Locks, Rear Vision Camera, Hill Assist Control, Electronic Stability Control, Vehicle Stability Control, Tilt/Telescopic Steering Wheel, AM/FM/CD/MP3 Stereo, 5" Audio Display, Bluetooth, iPod/USB Ports, 2-12V power Outlets, Air Conditioning, Cruise Control, Splash Guards, Rear Spoiler, Power Side View Mirrors, Fog Light, 17" Alloy Wheels. SiriusXM Satellite Radio Services. Clean CarFax.
This vehicle is located at Hudsons Stratford Kia.
--Hudson's Stratford Kia is a family run dealership that is proud to be a part of the automotive market in Stratford, Ontario. We feel we have a great variety of reconditioned used cars, trucks, vans and SUVs but would love for you to come see for yourself! We are also able to offer you our award winning line-up of new Kia models! Please come and partake in a great buying experience at Hudson's! FREE CarFax report available with every used vehicle!--
