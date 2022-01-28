Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2017 Nissan Altima

67,118 KM

Details Description

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Cargo Auto

226-779-4248

Contact Seller
2017 Nissan Altima

2017 Nissan Altima

2.5

Watch This Vehicle

2017 Nissan Altima

2.5

Location

Cargo Auto

676 Lorne Ave E, Stratford, ON N5A 6S5

226-779-4248

  1. 8233155
  2. 8233155
  3. 8233155
  4. 8233155
Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

67,118KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8233155
  • Stock #: CA1799
  • VIN: 1N4AL3AP1HN322109

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Stock # CA1799
  • Mileage 67,118 KM

Vehicle Description

Price plus HST & Licensing.

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Cargo Auto

2011 RAM 1500 SLT
 167,000 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2017 Nissan Altima 2.5
 67,118 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2016 Volkswagen Beet...
 56,473 KM
$CALL + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Cargo Auto

Cargo Auto

Cargo Auto

676 Lorne Ave E, Stratford, ON N5A 6S5

Call Dealer

226-779-XXXX

(click to show)

226-779-4248

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory