2017 Nissan Rogue

$CALL + taxes & licensing 7 3 , 1 1 0 K M Used Excellent Condition Get Financing

Get Financing Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 8475933

8475933 Stock #: U2938A

U2938A VIN: JN1BJ1CP8HW005592

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Nitro Lime Metallic

Fuel Type Gasoline

Transmission Automatic

Mileage 73,110 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.