$18,950+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
ad: gallery_header
2017 RAM 1500
RAM Crew Cab 4x4 SLT (149" WB 6'4" Box)
2017 RAM 1500
RAM Crew Cab 4x4 SLT (149" WB 6'4" Box)
Location
Stratford Subaru
2001 Ontario Street, Stratford, ON N5A 6S5
519-273-3116
$18,950
+ taxes & licensing
Used
168,416KM
Excellent Condition
ad: gallery_incontent_1
VIN 1C6RR7TTXHS525960
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Mileage 168,416 KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
Vehicle Description
5.7L HEMI VVT V8 Engine with FuelSaver MDS | 4x4 | 4 door | Crew Cab | Luxury Group | Quick Order Package 26G SLT | SLT Plus Decor Gro
CARFAX | One Owner | Service Records AvailableAt Stratford Subaru, our skilled sales team is enthusiastic about sharing their expertise with you. We're here to answer any questions you may have and make arrangements for a test drive that suits your schedule. Let us assist you in finding the perfect vehicle to match your needs and preferences. Don't hesitate to reach out to us via this listing or by phone. We're ready and willing to help make your car-buying experience enjoyable and hassle-free! This vehicle is currently showcased at our location in Stratford. Our operating hours are as follows: Monday to Friday: 9:00 am-6:00 pm, Saturday: 9:00 am-4:00 pm, Sunday: Closed. We're looking forward to serving you soon! Additional HST and licensing fees apply. Please contact us for further details.UpAuto, born from a vision to redefine automotive retailing, signifies a departure from the conventional dealership archetype. It's a purpose-built enterprise meticulously crafted to drive growth and enhance performance across all its dealership entities, with a steadfast commitment to benefiting all involved parties.The name "UpAuto" isn't just a title; it's a philosophyan embodiment of the company's unwavering dedication to upward mobility in every operational facet within its dealership network. With an ethos rooted in maximizing performance and delivering unparalleled quality results, UpAuto inaugurates a new era in automotive retail, where innovation and excellence seamlessly merge to shape the future of the industry.
- Uconnect Phone handsfree wireless device connectivity
- Front passenger seat with 4-way directional controls
- Keyfob trunk control
- Brake assist system
- Cruise control with steering wheel mounted controls
- Primary monitor touchscreen
- Part-time 4WD
- HEMI 5.7L V-8 variable valve control, regular unleaded, engine with cylinder deactivation and 395HP
- Bluetooth wireless audio streaming
- Sentry Key immobilizer
- Trailer sway control
- External memory control
CARFAX | One Owner | Service Records AvailableAt Stratford Subaru, our skilled sales team is enthusiastic about sharing their expertise with you. We're here to answer any questions you may have and make arrangements for a test drive that suits your schedule. Let us assist you in finding the perfect vehicle to match your needs and preferences. Don't hesitate to reach out to us via this listing or by phone. We're ready and willing to help make your car-buying experience enjoyable and hassle-free! This vehicle is currently showcased at our location in Stratford. Our operating hours are as follows: Monday to Friday: 9:00 am-6:00 pm, Saturday: 9:00 am-4:00 pm, Sunday: Closed. We're looking forward to serving you soon! Additional HST and licensing fees apply. Please contact us for further details.UpAuto, born from a vision to redefine automotive retailing, signifies a departure from the conventional dealership archetype. It's a purpose-built enterprise meticulously crafted to drive growth and enhance performance across all its dealership entities, with a steadfast commitment to benefiting all involved parties.The name "UpAuto" isn't just a title; it's a philosophyan embodiment of the company's unwavering dedication to upward mobility in every operational facet within its dealership network. With an ethos rooted in maximizing performance and delivering unparalleled quality results, UpAuto inaugurates a new era in automotive retail, where innovation and excellence seamlessly merge to shape the future of the industry.
ad: gallery_incontent_2
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
ad: gallery_incontent_3
More inventory From Stratford Subaru
2017 RAM 1500 RAM Crew Cab 4x4 SLT (149" WB 6'4" Box) 168,416 KM $18,950 + tax & lic
2018 GMC Sierra 1500 SLE 140,320 KM $29,550 + tax & lic
2021 Subaru XV Crosstrek Limited CVT 63,304 KM $29,950 + tax & lic
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.
Email Stratford Subaru
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Stratford Subaru
2001 Ontario Street, Stratford, ON N5A 6S5
Member UCDA Member
UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.
Call Dealer
519-273-XXXX(click to show)
ad: gallery_mrec_1
ad: gallery_mrec_2
ad: gallery_vrec
$18,950
+ taxes & licensing
Stratford Subaru
519-273-3116
2017 RAM 1500