2017 Subaru BRZ

110,314 KM

Details Description

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Cargo Auto

226-779-4248

Location

Cargo Auto

676 Lorne Ave E, Stratford, ON N5A 6S5

226-779-4248

110,314KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 10026063
  • Stock #: CA2196A
  • VIN: JF1ZCAB16H8603838

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Coupe
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Stock # CA2196A
  • Mileage 110,314 KM

Vehicle Description

Price plus HST & Licensing.

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Cargo Auto

Cargo Auto

676 Lorne Ave E, Stratford, ON N5A 6S5

226-779-4248

