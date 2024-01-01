$19,950+ tax & licensing
2017 Subaru Forester
i Limited
Location
Stratford Subaru
2001 Ontario Street, Stratford, ON N5A 6S5
519-273-3116
Used
110,654KM
Excellent Condition
VIN JF2SJEJC3HH584341
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Silver
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Transmission Variable / CVT
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Mileage 110,654 KM
Stratford Subaru
2001 Ontario Street, Stratford, ON N5A 6S5
2017 Subaru Forester