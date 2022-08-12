2017 Subaru Impreza

$CALL + taxes & licensing C A L L Used Excellent Condition Get Financing

Get Financing Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 8981092

8981092 Stock #: SU2082Z

SU2082Z VIN: 4S3GTAF62H1727878

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour White

Body Style Wagon

Fuel Type Gasoline

Engine 4-cylinder

Stock # SU2082Z

Mileage 0 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.