Menu
Account
Sign In

2017 Subaru Legacy

LIMITED

Watch This Vehicle

2017 Subaru Legacy

LIMITED

Location

Stratford Subaru

2001 Ontario Street, Stratford, ON N5A 6S5

519-273-3116

  1. 4873431
  2. 4873431
  3. 4873431
  4. 4873431
  5. 4873431
  6. 4873431
  7. 4873431
  8. 4873431
  9. 4873431
  10. 4873431
  11. 4873431
  12. 4873431
  13. 4873431
  14. 4873431
  15. 4873431
  16. 4873431
  17. 4873431
  18. 4873431
  19. 4873431
  20. 4873431
  21. 4873431
  22. 4873431
  23. 4873431
  24. 4873431
  25. 4873431
  26. 4873431
  27. 4873431
  28. 4873431
  29. 4873431
  30. 4873431
  31. 4873431
  32. 4873431
  33. 4873431
  34. 4873431
  35. 4873431
Contact Seller

$16,898

+ taxes & licensing

  • 138,330KM
  • Used
  • Excellent Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 4873431
  • Stock #: S1055
  • VIN: 4S3BNCL63H3049327
Exterior Colour
Blue
Interior Colour
Black
Body Style
Sedan
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
All Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
4-cylinder
Doors
4-door
Passengers
5

Call, Click, or come in and visit us at Stratford Subaru today for more information!

Price plus HST & Licensing. 

Stratford Subaru is NOW UNDER NEW OWNERSHIP. We exist only to serve customers and our entire focus is on your experience with our team and our product. ALL our vehicles go through a VERY thorough inspection and we stand behind every vehicle we sell and service. Today we have our customers driving to us from Kitchener, Waterloo, Cambridge, Shakespeare, Guelph, Brantford, New Hamburg, Listowel, Windsor, Sarnia, Orangeville, Brampton, Milton, Hamilton, Burlington, Owen Sound, London, Woodstock, Chatham, Mitchell and the Greater Toronto Area. Come in today to figure out why people make the drive to Stratford!!

Our Hours are:
Monday: 9:00am-7:00pm
Tuesday: 9:00am-7:00pm
Wednesday: 9:00am-7:00pm
Thursday: 9:00am-7:00pm
Friday: 9:00am-6:00pm
Saturday: 9:00am-5:00pm
Sunday: Closed

Check us out ONLINE at www.stratfordsubaru.com
Give us a call at (519) 273 – 3116
Shoot us an email: sales@stratfordsubaru.com
We look forward to serving you soon!

Powertrain
  • All Wheel Drive

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Stratford Subaru

2017 Subaru Outback ...
 100,847 KM
$16,995 + tax & lic
2017 Subaru Legacy L...
 138,330 KM
$16,898 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

This dealer offers remote buying options!
E-Sign Documents
Local Test Drive Delivery (Coming Soon)
Local Delivery
Find out More

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Stratford Subaru

Stratford Subaru

2001 Ontario Street, Stratford, ON N5A 6S5

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory

Call Dealer

519-273-XXXX

(click to show)

519-273-3116

Send A Message