Menu
Account
Sign In

2017 Subaru Outback

2.5i

Watch This Vehicle

2017 Subaru Outback

2.5i

Location

Stratford Subaru

2001 Ontario Street, Stratford, ON N5A 6S5

519-273-3116

  1. 4873434
  2. 4873434
  3. 4873434
  4. 4873434
  5. 4873434
  6. 4873434
  7. 4873434
  8. 4873434
  9. 4873434
  10. 4873434
  11. 4873434
  12. 4873434
  13. 4873434
  14. 4873434
  15. 4873434
  16. 4873434
  17. 4873434
  18. 4873434
  19. 4873434
  20. 4873434
  21. 4873434
  22. 4873434
  23. 4873434
  24. 4873434
  25. 4873434
  26. 4873434
  27. 4873434
  28. 4873434
  29. 4873434
  30. 4873434
  31. 4873434
  32. 4873434
  33. 4873434
  34. 4873434
Contact Seller

$16,995

+ taxes & licensing

  • 100,847KM
  • Used
  • Excellent Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 4873434
  • Stock #: S1085
  • VIN: 4S4BSCAC3H3340388
Body Style
Wagon
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
All Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
4-cylinder
Doors
4-door
Passengers
5
Call, Click, or come in and visit us at Stratford Subaru today for more information!

Price plus HST & Licensing.

Stratford Subaru is NOW UNDER NEW OWNERSHIP. We exist only to serve customers and our entire focus is on your experience with our team and our product. ALL our vehicles go through a VERY thorough inspection and we stand behind every vehicle we sell and service. Today we have our customers driving to us from Kitchener, Waterloo, Cambridge, Shakespeare, Guelph, Brantford, New Hamburg, Listowel, Windsor, Sarnia, Orangeville, Brampton, Milton, Hamilton, Burlington, Owen Sound, London, Woodstock, Chatham, Mitchell and the Greater Toronto Area. Come in today to figure out why people make the drive to Stratford!!

Our Hours are:
Monday: 9:00am-7:00pm
Tuesday: 9:00am-7:00pm
Wednesday: 9:00am-7:00pm
Thursday: 9:00am-7:00pm
Friday: 9:00am-6:00pm
Saturday: 9:00am-5:00pm
Sunday: Closed

Check us out ONLINE at www.stratfordsubaru.com
Give us a call at (519) 273 – 3116
Shoot us an email: sales@stratfordsubaru.com
We look forward to serving you soon!
Powertrain
  • All Wheel Drive

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Stratford Subaru

2017 Subaru Outback ...
 100,847 KM
$16,995 + tax & lic
2017 Subaru Legacy L...
 138,330 KM
$16,898 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

This dealer offers remote buying options!
E-Sign Documents
Local Test Drive Delivery (Coming Soon)
Local Delivery
Find out More

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Stratford Subaru

Stratford Subaru

2001 Ontario Street, Stratford, ON N5A 6S5

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory

Call Dealer

519-273-XXXX

(click to show)

519-273-3116

Send A Message