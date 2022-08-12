Menu
2017 Subaru Outback

101,121 KM

Details

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Stratford Subaru

519-273-3116

2017 Subaru Outback

2017 Subaru Outback

LIMITED

2017 Subaru Outback

LIMITED

Location

Stratford Subaru

2001 Ontario Street, Stratford, ON N5A 6S5

519-273-3116

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

101,121KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 8981089
  • Stock #: SU2076Z
  • VIN: 4S4BSCNC3H3298282

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Body Style Wagon
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 101,121 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

Email Stratford Subaru

Stratford Subaru

Stratford Subaru

2001 Ontario Street, Stratford, ON N5A 6S5

