Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2017 Toyota Corolla

71,098 KM

Details

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Stratford Nissan

519-273-3119

Contact Seller
2017 Toyota Corolla

2017 Toyota Corolla

Watch This Vehicle

2017 Toyota Corolla

Location

Stratford Nissan

2001 Ontario Street, Stratford, ON N5A 6S5

519-273-3119

Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

71,098KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8839187
  • Stock #: U3012
  • VIN: 2T1BURHE4HC888108

Vehicle Details

  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # U3012
  • Mileage 71,098 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Stratford Nissan

2009 Dodge Journey
55,023 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2017 Nissan Qashqai
93,168 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2015 Ford Escape SE ...
 87,989 KM
$16,798 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Stratford Nissan

Stratford Nissan

Stratford Nissan

Stratford Nissan

2001 Ontario Street, Stratford, ON N5A 6S5

Call Dealer

519-273-XXXX

(click to show)

519-273-3119

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory