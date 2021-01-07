2018 Chevrolet Equinox

+ taxes & licensing
519-505-5755
863 Erie St., Stratford, ON N5A 6S4
519-505-5755
+ taxes & licensing
This Equinox LS features a 1.5L DOHC I4 Turbo VVT Engine, 6-Speed Automatic Transmission, Nightfall Grey Metallic Exterior, Grey/Black Two Toned Interior w/ Cloth Seats, Heated Front Seats, Remote Vehicle Start, Keyless Entry, Power Windows/Door Locks, Rear Vision Camera, Teen Driver Settings, AM/FM/MP3 Mylink Stereo, 7" Touch Screen Display, Onstar 4G LTE Wi-Fi Hotspot Equipped, Air Conditioning, Cruise Control, Rear Splash Guards, Tire Pressure Monitor, 17" Aluminum Wheels. Clean CarFax.
This vehicle is located at Hudsons Stratford Kia.
--Hudson's Stratford Kia is a family run dealership that is proud to be a part of the automotive market in Stratford, Ontario. We feel we have a great variety of reconditioned used cars, trucks, vans and SUVs but would love for you to come see for yourself! We are also able to offer you our award winning line-up of new Kia models! Please come and partake in a great buying experience at Hudson's! FREE CarFax report available with every used vehicle!--
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
863 Erie St., Stratford, ON N5A 6S4