2018 Chevrolet Equinox

77,468 KM

$19,995

+ tax & licensing
Hudson's Stratford Kia

519-505-5755

LS AWD | Remote Start | Wi-Fi Equipped

Location

863 Erie St., Stratford, ON N5A 6S4

77,468KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 6379617
  • Stock #: BB0924
  • VIN: 2GNAXREV5J6166670

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 77,468 KM

Vehicle Description

This Equinox LS features a 1.5L DOHC I4 Turbo VVT Engine, 6-Speed Automatic Transmission, Nightfall Grey Metallic Exterior, Grey/Black Two Toned Interior w/ Cloth Seats, Heated Front Seats, Remote Vehicle Start, Keyless Entry, Power Windows/Door Locks, Rear Vision Camera, Teen Driver Settings, AM/FM/MP3 Mylink Stereo, 7" Touch Screen Display, Onstar 4G LTE Wi-Fi Hotspot Equipped, Air Conditioning, Cruise Control, Rear Splash Guards, Tire Pressure Monitor, 17" Aluminum Wheels. Clean CarFax.

This vehicle is located at Hudsons Stratford Kia.

--Hudson's Stratford Kia is a family run dealership that is proud to be a part of the automotive market in Stratford, Ontario. We feel we have a great variety of reconditioned used cars, trucks, vans and SUVs but would love for you to come see for yourself! We are also able to offer you our award winning line-up of new Kia models! Please come and partake in a great buying experience at Hudson's! FREE CarFax report available with every used vehicle!--

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Windows
Power Steering
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
AWD
6 Speed Automatic

