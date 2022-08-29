2018 Chevrolet Volt

$CALL + taxes & licensing 7 1 , 5 5 0 K M Used Excellent Condition Get Financing

Get Financing Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 9062485

9062485 Stock #: CA2048Z

CA2048Z VIN: 1G1RB6S55JU155210

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Silver Ice Metallic

Interior Colour Interior, Jet Black, Leather

Body Style Sedan

Fuel Type Gasoline

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Stock # CA2048Z

Mileage 71,550 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.