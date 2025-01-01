Menu
2018 GMC Sierra 1500

140,320 KM

Details

$29,550

+ tax & licensing
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

12153096

Location

Stratford Subaru

2001 Ontario Street, Stratford, ON N5A 6S5

519-273-3116

Used
140,320KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 3GTU2MEC1JG134471

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Mileage 140,320 KM

519-273-XXXX

519-273-3116

