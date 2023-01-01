Menu
2018 Honda Civic

32,344 KM

Details Description

$24,295

+ tax & licensing
Cargo Auto

226-779-4248

Coupe LX

Location

Cargo Auto

676 Lorne Ave E, Stratford, ON N5A 6S5

226-779-4248

32,344KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 10503495
  • Stock #: CA2267Z
  • VIN: 2HGFC4A5XJH400181

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Body Style Coupe
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 32,344 KM

Vehicle Description

Price plus HST & Licensing.

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

676 Lorne Ave E, Stratford, ON N5A 6S5

226-779-4248

