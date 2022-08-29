2018 Kia Rio5

$CALL + taxes & licensing 2 1 , 0 5 7 K M Used Excellent Condition Get Financing

Get Financing Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 9106402

9106402 Stock #: CA2072Z

CA2072Z VIN: 3KPA25AB0JE156592

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Black

Body Style Hatchback

Fuel Type Gasoline

Engine 4-cylinder

Stock # CA2072Z

Mileage 21,057 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.