2018 Kia Rondo

519-505-5755
863 Erie St., Stratford, ON N5A 6S4
519-505-5755
One Owner! This Optima Plug-In Hybrid EX sedan features a 2.0L GDI 4-Cylinder Engine, 6-Speed Automatic Transmission, Black Exterior, Black Interior w/ Leather Seats, Power Panoramic Sunroof, Heated Front Seats, 12-Way Power Driver's Seat w/ 4-Way Lumbar Controls, Driver Memory Seat, 60/40 Split Folding Rear Seats, Smart Key, Push Button Start, Keyless Entry, Power Windows/Door Locks, Rear Vision Camera, Electronic Stability Control, Vehicle Stability Management, Hill Assist Control, Blind Spot Detection, Rear Cross Traffic Alert, Rear Parking Sensors, Heated Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel W/ Audio Controls, AM/FM/MP3 Stereo, 7" Display, Android Auto/Apple CarPlay Capabilities, Bluetooth, 6 Speakers, AUX/USB Ports, 12V Power Outlet, Air Conditioning, Dual Zone Auto Climate Control, Rear Climate Ventilation, Cruise Control, Power Heated Side View Mirrors w/ Signal Repeaters, Windshield Wiper De-Icer, Rear Door Window Shades, Splash Guards, Smart Release Trunk, 17" Alloy Wheels. Satellite Radio Services Available. Small accident reported. Cost: $1,789. All repairs were completed professionally.
This vehicle is located at Hudsons Stratford Kia.
--Hudson's Stratford Kia is a family run dealership that is proud to be a part of the automotive market in Stratford, Ontario. We feel we have a great variety of reconditioned used cars, trucks, vans and SUVs but would love for you to come see for yourself! We are also able to offer you our award winning line-up of new Kia models! Please come and partake in a great buying experience at Hudson's! FREE CarFax report available with every used vehicle!--
