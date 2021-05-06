2018 Kia Sorento

+ taxes & licensing
519-505-5755
863 Erie St., Stratford, ON N5A 6S4
519-505-5755
+ taxes & licensing
One Owner! This Sorento EX+ V6 features a 3.3L V6 GDI Engine, 6-Speed Sportmatic Automatic Transmission, Black Exterior, Black Interior w/ Leather Seats, Power Panoramic Sunroof, 7 Passenger Seating, Heated Front Seats, 14-Way Power Driver's Seat w/ 4-Way Power Lumbar Controls, Driver's Seat Memory Settings, 40/20/40 Split Folding 2nd Row Seats, 50/50 Fold into Floor 3rd Row Seats, Keyless Entry, Smart Key, Push Button Start, Rear Vision Camera, Blind Spot Detection, Rear Cross Traffic Alert, Vehicle Stability Management, Electronic Stability Control, Hill Assist Control, Heated Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel w/ Audio Controls, AM/FM/MP3 Stereo 7" Audio Display, Bluetooth, 6 Speakers, Apple Carplay/Android Auto® Equipped, 2-12V Power Outlets, 110V Power Outlet, Air Conditioning, Dual Zone Auto Climate Controls, 3rd Row Climate Controls, Cruise Control, Power Heated Side View Mirrors, Heated Windshield Wiper De-Icer, Splash Guards, Front Fog Lights, Rear Spoiler, Roof Rails, Smart Power Lift Gate, Deep Privacy Tinted Glass, 17" Alloy Wheels. Clean CarFax. SiriusXM Satellite Radio Services Avaiilable. This vehicle also includes a set of winter tires with no rims.
This vehicle is located at Hudsons Stratford Kia.
