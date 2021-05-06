Menu
2018 Kia Sorento

53,257 KM

$27,999

+ tax & licensing
Hudson's Stratford Kia

519-505-5755

3.3L EX+ One owner | Leather Seats | + Snow Tires | Sunroof

Location

Hudson's Stratford Kia

863 Erie St., Stratford, ON N5A 6S4

519-505-5755

53,257KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 7137751
  • Stock #: C0032
  • VIN: 5XYPHDA50JG390327

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 53,257 KM

Vehicle Description

One Owner! This Sorento EX+ V6 features a 3.3L V6 GDI Engine, 6-Speed Sportmatic Automatic Transmission, Black Exterior, Black Interior w/ Leather Seats, Power Panoramic Sunroof, 7 Passenger Seating, Heated Front Seats, 14-Way Power Driver's Seat w/ 4-Way Power Lumbar Controls, Driver's Seat Memory Settings, 40/20/40 Split Folding 2nd Row Seats, 50/50 Fold into Floor 3rd Row Seats, Keyless Entry, Smart Key, Push Button Start, Rear Vision Camera, Blind Spot Detection, Rear Cross Traffic Alert, Vehicle Stability Management, Electronic Stability Control, Hill Assist Control, Heated Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel w/ Audio Controls, AM/FM/MP3 Stereo 7" Audio Display, Bluetooth, 6 Speakers, Apple Carplay/Android Auto® Equipped, 2-12V Power Outlets, 110V Power Outlet, Air Conditioning, Dual Zone Auto Climate Controls, 3rd Row Climate Controls, Cruise Control, Power Heated Side View Mirrors, Heated Windshield Wiper De-Icer, Splash Guards, Front Fog Lights, Rear Spoiler, Roof Rails, Smart Power Lift Gate, Deep Privacy Tinted Glass, 17" Alloy Wheels. Clean CarFax. SiriusXM Satellite Radio Services Avaiilable. This vehicle also includes a set of winter tires with no rims.

This vehicle is located at Hudsons Stratford Kia.

--Hudson's Stratford Kia is a family run dealership that is proud to be a part of the automotive market in Stratford, Ontario. We feel we have a great variety of reconditioned used cars, trucks, vans and SUVs but would love for you to come see for yourself! We are also able to offer you our award winning line-up of new Kia models! Please come and partake in a great buying experience at Hudson's! FREE CarFax report available with every used vehicle!--

Vehicle Features

AWD
6 Speed Automatic

