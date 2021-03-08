2018 Kia Sportage

+ taxes & licensing
519-505-5755
863 Erie St., Stratford, ON N5A 6S4
One Owner! This Sportage EX AWD features 2.4L GDI 4-Cylinder Engine, 6-Speed Automatic Transmission, Sparkling Silver, Black Interior w/ Leather Seats, Heated Front Seats, 10-Way Power Diver's Seat w/ 2-Way Power Lumbar Controls, Keyless Entry, Push Button Start, Power Windows/Door Locks, Electronic Stability Control, Rear Vision Camera, Hill Assist Control, Heated Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel w/ Audio Controls, AM/FM/CD/MP3 Stereo, Bluetooth, 7" Audio Display, Apple CarPlay/Android Auto Equipped, AUX/USB Ports, 12V Power Outlets, Air Conditioning, Dual Zone Auto Climate Control, Cruise Control, Power Heated Outside Mirrors, Roof Rails, Windshield Wiper De-Icer, 18" Alloy Wheels. SiriusXM Satellite Radio Services Available. Clean CarFax.
This vehicle is located at Hudsons Stratford Kia.
--Hudson's Stratford Kia is a family run dealership that is proud to be a part of the automotive market in Stratford, Ontario. We feel we have a great variety of reconditioned used cars, trucks, vans and SUVs but would love for you to come see for yourself! We are also able to offer you our award winning line-up of new Kia models! Please come and partake in a great buying experience at Hudson's! FREE CarFax report available with every used vehicle!--
