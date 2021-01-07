Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2018 Mazda MAZDA3

100,032 KM

Details Description Features

$14,599

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$14,599

+ taxes & licensing

Hudson's Stratford Kia

519-505-5755

Contact Seller
2018 Mazda MAZDA3

2018 Mazda MAZDA3

GX Rear Vision Camera | Clean CarFax | + Snow Tires/Rims

Watch This Vehicle

2018 Mazda MAZDA3

GX Rear Vision Camera | Clean CarFax | + Snow Tires/Rims

Location

Hudson's Stratford Kia

863 Erie St., Stratford, ON N5A 6S4

519-505-5755

  1. 6583042
  2. 6583042
  3. 6583042
  4. 6583042
  5. 6583042
Contact Seller

$14,599

+ taxes & licensing

100,032KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 6583042
  • Stock #: K21134A
  • VIN: JM1BN1K72J1171936

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 5-door
  • Mileage 100,032 KM

Vehicle Description

This Mazda 3 GX Hatchback features a 2.0L 4-Cylinder DOHC 16V Engine, 6-Speed Automatic Transmission w. Manual Mode, Black Exterior, Black Interior w/ Cloth Seats, Front Bucket Seats, Height Adjustable Driver's Seat, 60/40 Split Folding Rear Bench Seat, Keyless Entry, Power Windows/Door Locks, Rear Vision Camera, Hill Start Assist, Alarm System, Child Safety Door Locks, Brake Assist, Tilt/Telescopic Steering Wheel w/ Audio Controls, AM/FM/MP3 Stereo, Bluetooth, 6 Speakers, AUX/USB Ports, 12V Power Outlet, Air Conditioning, Rear Heater Ducts, Cruise Control, Power Adjustable Outside Mirrors, Black Grille, Rear Spoiler, Automatic Headlight Shut Off, 16" Steel Wheels w/ Covers. This vehicle also includes winter tires and rims. Clean CarFax.

This vehicle is located at Hudsons Stratford Kia.

--Hudson's Stratford Kia is a family run dealership that is proud to be a part of the automotive market in Stratford, Ontario. We feel we have a great variety of reconditioned used cars, trucks, vans and SUVs but would love for you to come see for yourself! We are also able to offer you our award winning line-up of new Kia models! Please come and partake in a great buying experience at Hudson's! FREE CarFax report available with every used vehicle!--

Vehicle Features

Front Wheel Drive
6 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Hudson's Stratford Kia

2017 Kia Forte EX Pu...
 43,793 KM
$12,999 + tax & lic
2018 Chevrolet Silve...
 84,162 KM
$40,995 + tax & lic
2020 RAM 2500 Big Ho...
 22,039 KM
$50,995 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available!

Remote buying options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Hudson's Stratford Kia

Hudson's Stratford Kia

Hudson's Stratford Kia

863 Erie St., Stratford, ON N5A 6S4

Call Dealer

519-505-XXXX

(click to show)

519-505-5755

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory