2018 Mazda MAZDA3

This Mazda 3 GX Hatchback features a 2.0L 4-Cylinder DOHC 16V Engine, 6-Speed Automatic Transmission w. Manual Mode, Black Exterior, Black Interior w/ Cloth Seats, Front Bucket Seats, Height Adjustable Driver's Seat, 60/40 Split Folding Rear Bench Seat, Keyless Entry, Power Windows/Door Locks, Rear Vision Camera, Hill Start Assist, Alarm System, Child Safety Door Locks, Brake Assist, Tilt/Telescopic Steering Wheel w/ Audio Controls, AM/FM/MP3 Stereo, Bluetooth, 6 Speakers, AUX/USB Ports, 12V Power Outlet, Air Conditioning, Rear Heater Ducts, Cruise Control, Power Adjustable Outside Mirrors, Black Grille, Rear Spoiler, Automatic Headlight Shut Off, 16" Steel Wheels w/ Covers. This vehicle also includes winter tires and rims. Clean CarFax.
This vehicle is located at Hudsons Stratford Kia.
