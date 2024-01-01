Menu
2018 Subaru Outback

110,513 KM

$24,950

+ tax & licensing
2018 Subaru Outback

LIMITED

2018 Subaru Outback

LIMITED

Stratford Subaru

2001 Ontario Street, Stratford, ON N5A 6S5

519-273-3116

$24,950

+ taxes & licensing

Used
110,513KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 4S4BSDNC5J3329494

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 110,513 KM

Stratford Subaru

Stratford Subaru

2001 Ontario Street, Stratford, ON N5A 6S5
519-273-3116

$24,950

+ taxes & licensing

Stratford Subaru

519-273-3116

2018 Subaru Outback