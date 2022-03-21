Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2018 Toyota Corolla

36,350 KM

Details Description

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Cargo Auto

226-779-4248

Contact Seller
2018 Toyota Corolla

2018 Toyota Corolla

L/LE/XLE/SE/XSE

Watch This Vehicle

2018 Toyota Corolla

L/LE/XLE/SE/XSE

Location

Cargo Auto

676 Lorne Ave E, Stratford, ON N5A 6S5

226-779-4248

Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

36,350KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8839193
  • Stock #: CA1961Z
  • VIN: 2T1BURHE4JC010054

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Stock # CA1961Z
  • Mileage 36,350 KM

Vehicle Description

Price plus HST & Licensing.

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Cargo Auto

2016 Mazda MAZDA5 GS
 64,802 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2013 Ford Explorer XLT
 200,646 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2010 Dodge Charger S...
 108,212 KM
$CALL + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Cargo Auto

Cargo Auto

Cargo Auto

676 Lorne Ave E, Stratford, ON N5A 6S5

Call Dealer

226-779-XXXX

(click to show)

226-779-4248

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory