2018 Toyota RAV4

66,290 KM

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Cargo Auto

226-779-4248

2018 Toyota RAV4

2018 Toyota RAV4

LE

2018 Toyota RAV4

LE

Cargo Auto

676 Lorne Ave E, Stratford, ON N5A 6S5

226-779-4248

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

66,290KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 9156493
  • Stock #: CA2086Z
  • VIN: 2T3ZFREV7JW491226

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 66,290 KM

Vehicle Description

Price plus HST & Licensing.

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Cargo Auto

Cargo Auto

676 Lorne Ave E, Stratford, ON N5A 6S5

226-779-4248

