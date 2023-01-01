Menu
2018 Volkswagen Golf

58,288 KM

Details Description

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Cargo Auto

226-779-4248

2018 Volkswagen Golf

2018 Volkswagen Golf

Trendline/comfortline/highline

2018 Volkswagen Golf

Trendline/comfortline/highline

Location

Cargo Auto

676 Lorne Ave E, Stratford, ON N5A 6S5

226-779-4248

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

58,288KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 10051317
  • Stock #: CA2203
  • VIN: 3VWB17AU7JM284058

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 58,288 KM

Vehicle Description

Price plus HST & Licensing.

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

