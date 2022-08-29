2019 Audi A3

$26,888 + taxes & licensing 5 7 , 4 0 3 K M Used Excellent Condition Get Financing

Get Financing Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 9023497

9023497 Stock #: CA2026

CA2026 VIN: WAUAUGFF9K1019699

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Black

Body Style Sedan

Fuel Type Gasoline

Engine 4-cylinder

Stock # CA2026

Mileage 57,403 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.