2019 Chevrolet Colorado

99,124 KM

$29,999

+ taxes & licensing
2019 Chevrolet Colorado

4WD Work Truck

12939200

2019 Chevrolet Colorado

4WD Work Truck

Location

Expressway Ford

751 Erie Street, Stratford, ON N4Z 1A1

(519) 271-3900

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$29,999

+ taxes & licensing

Used
99,124KM
VIN 1GCGTBEN1K1195626

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 99,124 KM

Power Options

Power Windows
Power Locks

Interior

Air Conditioning
Bucket Seats
Immobilizer
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Rear Bench Seat
Smart Device Integration

Media / Nav / Comm

am/fm
Bluetooth
Auxiliary Audio Input

Safety

Stability Control
BACKUP CAMERA
Tire Pressure Monitor
Rear Head Air Bag
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
PASSENGER AIRBAGS
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag

Convenience

Telescopic Steering

Mechanical

Tow Hooks
Four Wheel Drive

Seating

Power Driver Seat

Exterior

Temporary spare tire

Powertrain

V6 Cylinder Engine

Additional Features

Hill Ascent Control
Automatic head lights
A/T
Gasoline Fuel
Four Wheel Disk Brakes
Driver Airbags
Passenger Airbag Sensor
Driver Restriction Features
Tires Front All Season
Tires Rear All Season

Expressway Ford

Expressway Ford

Expressway Ford Stratford

751 Erie Street, Stratford, ON N4Z 1A1
(519) 271-XXXX

(519) 271-3900

$29,999

+ taxes & licensing>

Expressway Ford

(519) 271-3900

2019 Chevrolet Colorado