$29,999+ taxes & licensing
2019 Chevrolet Colorado
4WD Work Truck
Location
Expressway Ford
751 Erie Street, Stratford, ON N4Z 1A1
(519) 271-3900
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$29,999
+ taxes & licensing
Used
99,124KM
VIN 1GCGTBEN1K1195626
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 99,124 KM
Vehicle Features
Power Options
Power Windows
Power Locks
Interior
Air Conditioning
Bucket Seats
Immobilizer
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Rear Bench Seat
Smart Device Integration
Media / Nav / Comm
am/fm
Bluetooth
Auxiliary Audio Input
Safety
Stability Control
BACKUP CAMERA
Tire Pressure Monitor
Rear Head Air Bag
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
PASSENGER AIRBAGS
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Convenience
Telescopic Steering
Mechanical
Tow Hooks
Four Wheel Drive
Seating
Power Driver Seat
Exterior
Temporary spare tire
Powertrain
V6 Cylinder Engine
Additional Features
Hill Ascent Control
Automatic head lights
A/T
Gasoline Fuel
Four Wheel Disk Brakes
Driver Airbags
Passenger Airbag Sensor
Driver Restriction Features
Tires Front All Season
Tires Rear All Season
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Email Expressway Ford
Expressway Ford
Expressway Ford Stratford
751 Erie Street, Stratford, ON N4Z 1A1
