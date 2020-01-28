Menu
2019 Chevrolet Silverado 2500

Work Truck

Location

Festival City Motors

1147 Ontario Street East, Stratford, ON N5A 6S5

519-271-2651

Contact Seller

$43,500

+ taxes & licensing

  • 27,675KM
  • Used
  • Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 4610268
  • Stock #: 6042C
Exterior Colour
White
Interior Colour
Black
Body Style
Pickup Truck
Fuel Type
Flex Fuel
Drive Type
4-Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
8-cylinder
Doors
4-door
Passengers
6

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

HST and cost of license is extra.


Festival City Motors is a family owned and operated business established in 1973.


Safety
  • Anti-Lock Brakes
  • Driver Air Bag
  • Passenger Air Bag
  • Side Air Bag
  • Traction Control
  • 4-Wheel Disc Brakes
  • Stability Control
  • Passenger Air Bag On/Off Switch
  • Rear Head Air Bag
  • Front Head Air Bag
  • Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Options
  • Power Windows
  • Power Steering
  • Power Door Locks
Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
  • Tilt Steering Wheel
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Tow Hooks
  • Tow Hitch
Media / Nav / Comm
  • AM/FM Radio
  • MP3 Player
  • Auxiliary Audio Input
Exterior
  • Daytime Running Lights
  • Tire Pressure Monitor
Seating
  • Split Bench Seat
  • Rear Bench Seat
  • Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Powertrain
  • Locking/Limited Slip Differential
Additional Features
  • Back-Up Camera
  • Bluetooth Connection
  • 6L V-8 Gas

