2019 Chevrolet Trax

75,859 KM

Details

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Location

Stratford Subaru

2001 Ontario Street, Stratford, ON N5A 6S5

519-273-3116

75,859KM
Used
Excellent Condition
VIN 3GNCJLSB0KL395305

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Stock # SU2644W
  • Mileage 75,859 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

2001 Ontario Street, Stratford, ON N5A 6S5

