$CALL + taxes & licensing Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 1 1 7 , 1 1 2 K M Used Excellent Condition

Listing ID: 9649852

9649852 Stock #: CA2151

CA2151 VIN: 1FTEW1EP7KFC68530

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Black

Body Style Pickup Truck

Fuel Type Gasoline

Engine 6-cylinder

Stock # CA2151

Mileage 117,112 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.