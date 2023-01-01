$CALL+ tax & licensing
Cargo Auto
2019 Ford F-150
XL/XLT/LARIAT
Location
676 Lorne Ave E, Stratford, ON N5A 6S5
117,112KM
Used
Excellent Condition
- Listing ID: 9649852
- Stock #: CA2151
- VIN: 1FTEW1EP7KFC68530
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Mileage 117,112 KM
Vehicle Description
Cargo Auto
676 Lorne Ave E, Stratford, ON N5A 6S5