2019 Ford Fiesta

$20,888 + taxes & licensing 5 4 , 8 1 6 K M Used Excellent Condition Get Financing

Get Financing Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 8493866

8493866 Stock #: CA1845Z

CA1845Z VIN: 3FADP4EJ6KM124656

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour White

Body Style Hatchback

Fuel Type Gasoline

Engine 4-cylinder

Stock # CA1845Z

Mileage 54,816 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.