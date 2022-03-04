Menu
2019 Ford Fiesta

54,816 KM

Details Description

$20,888

+ tax & licensing
$20,888

+ taxes & licensing

Cargo Auto

226-779-4248

2019 Ford Fiesta

2019 Ford Fiesta

SE

2019 Ford Fiesta

SE

Location

Cargo Auto

676 Lorne Ave E, Stratford, ON N5A 6S5

226-779-4248

$20,888

+ taxes & licensing

54,816KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  Listing ID: 8493866
  Stock #: CA1845Z
  VIN: 3FADP4EJ6KM124656

Vehicle Details

  Exterior Colour White
  Body Style Hatchback
  Fuel Type Gasoline
  Engine 4-cylinder
  Stock # CA1845Z
  Mileage 54,816 KM

Vehicle Description

Price plus HST & Licensing.

Cargo Auto

Cargo Auto

676 Lorne Ave E, Stratford, ON N5A 6S5

226-779-4248

