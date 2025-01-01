Menu
2019 Kia Sorento

138,724 KM

Details Features

$16,799

+ taxes & licensing
2019 Kia Sorento

LX

12939206

2019 Kia Sorento

LX

Location

Expressway Ford

751 Erie Street, Stratford, ON N4Z 1A1

(519) 271-3900

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Used
138,724KM
VIN 5XYPGDA36KG469276

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Graphite Metallic
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 25-416A
  • Mileage 138,724 KM

Vehicle Features

Safety

Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
BACKUP CAMERA
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
PASSENGER AIRBAGS
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks

Interior

Air Conditioning
Bucket Seats
Immobilizer
Rear Defroster
Trip Computer
SECURITY ALARM
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Rear Bench Seat
Keyless Start
Smart Device Integration

Mechanical

Power Steering
All Wheel Drive

Seating

Heated Seats
Cloth Seats

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
tinted windows
Aluminum Wheels
Temporary spare tire

Media / Nav / Comm

am/fm
Bluetooth
MP3 CD Player
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input

Convenience

Telescopic Steering
Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Remote Entry

Powertrain

4 Cylinder Engine
Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Additional Features

Hill Ascent Control
Hard Disk Drive Media Storage
Pass through rear seat
Automatic head lights
A/T
Gasoline Fuel
6-Speed A/T
Four Wheel Disk Brakes
Driver Airbags
Passenger Airbag Sensor
Passenger illuminated vanity mirror
Adaptative Cruise Control
Tires Front All Season
Tires Rear All Season

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Expressway Ford

Expressway Ford

Expressway Ford Stratford

751 Erie Street, Stratford, ON N4Z 1A1
2019 Kia Sorento