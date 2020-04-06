2019 Kia Soul

863 Erie St., Stratford, ON N5A 6S4
519-505-5755
+ taxes & licensing
This Soul LX features a 1.6L 4-Cylinder Engine, 6-Speed Automatic Transmission, FWD. Black Exterior, Black Interior w/ Cloth Seats, Height Adjustable Driver's Seat, 60/40 Split Folding Rear Seat, Keyless Entry, Power Windows/Door Locks, Rear Vision Camera, Hill Assist Control, Tilt/Telescopic Steering Wheel, AM/FM/MP3 Stereo, 5" Audio Display, Bluetooth, USB & AUX Ports, 3-12V Power Outlets, Air Conditioning, Power Heated Outside Mirrors, Wiper De-Icer, Rear Heat Ventilation, 16" Steel Wheels w/ Covers. SiriusXM Satellite Radio Services Available. *Former Daily Rental.
-- This vehicle is located at Hudsons Stratford Kia.
--Hudson's Stratford Kia is a family run dealership that is proud to be a part of the automotive market in Stratford, Ontario. We feel we have a great variety of reconditioned used cars, trucks, vans and SUVs but would love for you to come see for yourself! We are also able to offer you our award winning line-up of new Kia models! Please come and partake in a great buying experience at Hudson's! FREE CarFax report available with every used vehicle!--
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
863 Erie St., Stratford, ON N5A 6S4