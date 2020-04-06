Menu
Account
Sign In

2019 Kia Soul

LX Keyless Entry | Cloth Seats | Wiper De-Icer

Watch This Vehicle

2019 Kia Soul

LX Keyless Entry | Cloth Seats | Wiper De-Icer

Location

Hudson's Stratford Kia

863 Erie St., Stratford, ON N5A 6S4

519-505-5755

  1. 4851036
  2. 4851036
  3. 4851036
  4. 4851036
  5. 4851036
  6. 4851036
  7. 4851036
  8. 4851036
  9. 4851036
  10. 4851036
  11. 4851036
  12. 4851036
  13. 4851036
  14. 4851036
  15. 4851036
  16. 4851036
Contact Seller

$16,999

+ taxes & licensing

  • 47,497KM
  • Used
  • Other / Unsure Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 4851036
  • Stock #: BB0485
  • VIN: KNDJN2A22K7636396
Exterior Colour
Black
Interior Colour
Black
Body Style
Hatchback
Drive Type
Front Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
4-cylinder
Doors
4-door
This Soul LX features a 1.6L 4-Cylinder Engine, 6-Speed Automatic Transmission, FWD. Black Exterior, Black Interior w/ Cloth Seats, Height Adjustable Driver's Seat, 60/40 Split Folding Rear Seat, Keyless Entry, Power Windows/Door Locks, Rear Vision Camera, Hill Assist Control, Tilt/Telescopic Steering Wheel, AM/FM/MP3 Stereo, 5" Audio Display, Bluetooth, USB & AUX Ports, 3-12V Power Outlets, Air Conditioning, Power Heated Outside Mirrors, Wiper De-Icer, Rear Heat Ventilation, 16" Steel Wheels w/ Covers. SiriusXM Satellite Radio Services Available. *Former Daily Rental.



-- This vehicle is located at Hudsons Stratford Kia.

--Hudson's Stratford Kia is a family run dealership that is proud to be a part of the automotive market in Stratford, Ontario. We feel we have a great variety of reconditioned used cars, trucks, vans and SUVs but would love for you to come see for yourself! We are also able to offer you our award winning line-up of new Kia models! Please come and partake in a great buying experience at Hudson's! FREE CarFax report available with every used vehicle!--
Powertrain
  • Front Wheel Drive
Additional Features
  • 6 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Hudson's Stratford Kia

2019 Chevrolet Subur...
 19,462 KM
$58,995 + tax & lic
2019 Chevrolet Spark...
 21,452 KM
$13,995 + tax & lic
2019 Chevrolet Expre...
 24,448 KM
$27,995 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

This dealer offers remote buying options!
E-Sign Documents
Local Test Drive Delivery
Local Delivery
Find out More

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Hudson's Stratford Kia

Hudson's Stratford Kia

863 Erie St., Stratford, ON N5A 6S4

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory

Call Dealer

519-505-XXXX

(click to show)

519-505-5755

Send A Message