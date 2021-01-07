Menu
2019 Kia Soul

19,154 KM

Details Description Features

$25,995

+ tax & licensing
$25,995

+ taxes & licensing

Hudson's Stratford Kia

519-505-5755

2019 Kia Soul

2019 Kia Soul

EV EV Luxury Electric | Leather Seats | Rear Vision Camera | Front Fog Lights

2019 Kia Soul

EV EV Luxury Electric | Leather Seats | Rear Vision Camera | Front Fog Lights

Location

Hudson's Stratford Kia

863 Erie St., Stratford, ON N5A 6S4

519-505-5755

$25,995

+ taxes & licensing

19,154KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 19,154 KM

Vehicle Description

This Soul EV Luxury features a 480V DC Fast Charging Port, 120V AC Charging Cable, Automatic Transmission, ECO and Regeneration Driving Modes, White Exterior, Light Black Interior w/ Leather Seats, Heated/Cooled Front Seats, Height Adjustable Driver's Seat, Heated Rear Seats, 60/40 Split Folding Rear Seats, Keyless Entry, Smart Key, Push Button Start, Power Windows/Door Locks, Rear Vision Camera, Electronic Stability Control, Hill Start Assist Control, Brake Force Assist Control, Front & Rear Parking Sensors, Heated Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel w/ Audio Controls, AM/FM/MP3 Stereo, Bluetooth, 6 Speakers, AUX/USB Ports, 8" Multimedia Display, 12V Power Outlet, Air Conditioning, Automatic Climate Control, EV Range Enhancing Climate Control, Cruise Control, Power Heated Outside Mirrors w/ Signal Repeaters, Automatic Headlights, Front Fog Lights, 16" Two-Toned Alloy Wheels. SiriusXM Satellite Radio Services Available. Clean CarFax.

This vehicle is located at Hudsons Stratford Kia.

--Hudson's Stratford Kia is a family run dealership that is proud to be a part of the automotive market in Stratford, Ontario. We feel we have a great variety of reconditioned used cars, trucks, vans and SUVs but would love for you to come see for yourself! We are also able to offer you our award winning line-up of new Kia models! Please come and partake in a great buying experience at Hudson's! FREE CarFax report available with every used vehicle!--

Vehicle Features

Front Wheel Drive
1 Speed Automatic

