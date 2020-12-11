2019 Kia Sportage

+ taxes & licensing
519-505-5755
863 Erie St., Stratford, ON N5A 6S4
519-505-5755
+ taxes & licensing
One Owner! This Sportage EX Premium features a 2.4L GDI 4-Cylinder Engine, 6-Speed Automatic Sportmatic Transmission, Blue Exterior, Black Interior w/ Leather Seats, Power Panoramic Sunroof, Heated Front Seats, Power Driver's Seat, 60/40 Split Folding Rear Seats, Keyless Entry, Push Button Start, Smart Key, Power Windows/Door Locks, Front & Rear Parking Sensors, Rear Vision Camera, Hill Assist Control, Blind Spot Detection, Lane Departure Warning, Electronic Stability Control, Heated Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel w/ Audio Controls, AM/FM/MP3 Stereo, Bluetooth, 7" Audio Display, Apple CarPlay/Android Auto Equipped, AUX & USB Ports, 2-12V Power Outlets, Air Conditioning, Dual-Zone Auto Climate Control, Cruise Control, Power Heated Outside Mirrors w/ Signal repeaters, Front Fog Lights, Rear Spoiler, Windshield Wiper De-Icer, LED Daytime Running Lights, Smart Power Lift Gate, 18" Alloy Wheels. SiriusXM Satellite Radio Services Available. This vehicle also includes a set of winter tires with no rims.
This vehicle is located at Hudsons Stratford Kia.
--Hudson's Stratford Kia is a family run dealership that is proud to be a part of the automotive market in Stratford, Ontario. We feel we have a great variety of reconditioned used cars, trucks, vans and SUVs but would love for you to come see for yourself! We are also able to offer you our award winning line-up of new Kia models! Please come and partake in a great buying experience at Hudson's! FREE CarFax report available with every used vehicle!--
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
863 Erie St., Stratford, ON N5A 6S4