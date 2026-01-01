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2019 Nissan Altima
SV
2019 Nissan Altima
SV
Location
Stratford Kia
863 Erie St., Stratford, ON N5A 6S4
519-508-5755
$20,995
+ taxes & licensing
Actions
Used
72,623KM
VIN 1N4BL4DW6KN319274
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Gun Metal Metallic
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 72,623 KM
Vehicle Description
Low Mileage, Sunroof, Heated Seats, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, Blind Spot Detection!
Stratford Kia Used Cars & Pre-Owned Superstore: We sell all makes and models.
Audi, Acura, Alfa Romeo, BMW, Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, Chrysler, Dodge, Ram, Ferrari, Ford, GMC, Genesis, Honda, Hyundai, Infiniti, Jaguar, Jeep, Kia, Lamborghini, Land Cruiser, Lexus, Lincoln, Land Rover, Maserati, Mazda, Mercedes AMG, Mercedes Benz, Mini, Mitsubishi, Nissan, Porsche, Ram, Subaru, Tesla, Toyota, Volkswagen, Volvo.
The new-and-improved 2019 Nissan Altima has the goods to contend with the best family sedans. This 2019 Nissan Altima is fresh on our lot in Stratford.
With a comfortable and properly built interior, well composed ride quality, and stylish and modern exterior aesthetics, the all new 2019 Nissan Altima is single handedly changing the face of Nissan. Fully redesigned, fresh, and refined, this Altima is effortlessly keeps up with the times, and ready with the next generation of driving assistance programs. The future is here in the all new 2019 Nissan Altima.
This low mileage sedan has just 72,623 km. It's Gun Metal Metallic in colour. It has an Automatic transmission and is powered by a 182HP 2.5L 4 Cylinder Engine. It may have some remaining factory warranty, please check with dealer for details.
Our Altima's trim level is SV. This Altima SV takes things even further, and is decked with an express open/close sunroof with tilt and slide functionality, dual-zone climate control, an Advanced Drive-Assist Display instrument cluster that acts as a second monitor for the driver, a rearview camera, remote keyless entry, remote start, heated and power-adjustable front seats, and steering wheel-mounted cruise and audio controls. Improving your ride and keeping you safe are some clever features like blind-spot detection, front and rear parking sensors, all-wheel drive, intelligent automatic LED headlights, an impressive array of airbags, intelligent forward collision warning with emergency braking, driver alertness assistance, intelligent ride control to reduce pitch, and intelligent trace control that uses braking to assist in cornering. An 8-inch touchscreen with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto compatibility, Bluetooth streaming and controls, SiriusXM, USB inputs, and aux input keep you connected in a next-generation cockpit. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Sunroof, Heated Seats, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, Blind Spot Detection, Adaptive Cruise Control, Forward Collision Mitigation.
To apply right now for financing use this link: https://www.stratfordkia.com/credit-application/
While every effort is made to ensure accuracy, we are not responsible for any errors and omissions. ***In-stock vehicle may differ from online listing— Please confirm details with dealerPlease see your dealer for current pricing.
Stratford Kia is a proud member of the Trinity Auto Group. Serving Stratford and South Western Ontario. We invite you to experience our unparalleled Customer Service and truly enjoy your Car Buying experience, the way it should be. WE NEED YOUR TRADE! We offer top market value for trade ins. We also offer a great selection of Pre-Owned Vehicles. Our second-to-none reconditioning process and attention to detail are why our customers know they can buy with confidence. Experience the Stratford Kia difference today! 863 Erie Street. Stratford Ont. N5A 6S4
Come by and check out our fleet of 40+ used cars and trucks and 80+ new cars and trucks for sale in Stratford. o~o
Stratford Kia Used Cars & Pre-Owned Superstore: We sell all makes and models.
Audi, Acura, Alfa Romeo, BMW, Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, Chrysler, Dodge, Ram, Ferrari, Ford, GMC, Genesis, Honda, Hyundai, Infiniti, Jaguar, Jeep, Kia, Lamborghini, Land Cruiser, Lexus, Lincoln, Land Rover, Maserati, Mazda, Mercedes AMG, Mercedes Benz, Mini, Mitsubishi, Nissan, Porsche, Ram, Subaru, Tesla, Toyota, Volkswagen, Volvo.
The new-and-improved 2019 Nissan Altima has the goods to contend with the best family sedans. This 2019 Nissan Altima is fresh on our lot in Stratford.
With a comfortable and properly built interior, well composed ride quality, and stylish and modern exterior aesthetics, the all new 2019 Nissan Altima is single handedly changing the face of Nissan. Fully redesigned, fresh, and refined, this Altima is effortlessly keeps up with the times, and ready with the next generation of driving assistance programs. The future is here in the all new 2019 Nissan Altima.
This low mileage sedan has just 72,623 km. It's Gun Metal Metallic in colour. It has an Automatic transmission and is powered by a 182HP 2.5L 4 Cylinder Engine. It may have some remaining factory warranty, please check with dealer for details.
Our Altima's trim level is SV. This Altima SV takes things even further, and is decked with an express open/close sunroof with tilt and slide functionality, dual-zone climate control, an Advanced Drive-Assist Display instrument cluster that acts as a second monitor for the driver, a rearview camera, remote keyless entry, remote start, heated and power-adjustable front seats, and steering wheel-mounted cruise and audio controls. Improving your ride and keeping you safe are some clever features like blind-spot detection, front and rear parking sensors, all-wheel drive, intelligent automatic LED headlights, an impressive array of airbags, intelligent forward collision warning with emergency braking, driver alertness assistance, intelligent ride control to reduce pitch, and intelligent trace control that uses braking to assist in cornering. An 8-inch touchscreen with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto compatibility, Bluetooth streaming and controls, SiriusXM, USB inputs, and aux input keep you connected in a next-generation cockpit. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Sunroof, Heated Seats, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, Blind Spot Detection, Adaptive Cruise Control, Forward Collision Mitigation.
To apply right now for financing use this link: https://www.stratfordkia.com/credit-application/
While every effort is made to ensure accuracy, we are not responsible for any errors and omissions. ***In-stock vehicle may differ from online listing— Please confirm details with dealerPlease see your dealer for current pricing.
Stratford Kia is a proud member of the Trinity Auto Group. Serving Stratford and South Western Ontario. We invite you to experience our unparalleled Customer Service and truly enjoy your Car Buying experience, the way it should be. WE NEED YOUR TRADE! We offer top market value for trade ins. We also offer a great selection of Pre-Owned Vehicles. Our second-to-none reconditioning process and attention to detail are why our customers know they can buy with confidence. Experience the Stratford Kia difference today! 863 Erie Street. Stratford Ont. N5A 6S4
Come by and check out our fleet of 40+ used cars and trucks and 80+ new cars and trucks for sale in Stratford. o~o
Vehicle Features
Power Options
Power Windows
Remote power door locks
Seating
Heated Seats
Interior
Tachometer
Trip Computer
Adaptive Cruise Control
Rear View Camera
Heated Steering Wheel
Cargo Area Light
Engine Immobilizer
Anti-theft alarm system
Dual Illuminated Vanity Mirrors
Bucket front seats
HomeLink Garage Door Transmitter
Safety
Daytime Running Lights
Stability Control
Side Airbag
Driver Airbag
Passenger Airbag
Rearview Camera
4-wheel ABS brakes
Seatbelt pretensioners: Front
Rear center seatbelt: 3-point belt
Forward Collision Mitigation
NissanConnect
Front Pedestrian Braking
Comfort
Climate Control
Interior air filtration
Automatic front air conditioning
Dual front air conditioning zones
Convenience
Proximity Key
External temperature display
Universal remote transmitter
Tilt and telescopic steering wheel
Cruise controls on steering wheel
Instrumentation: Low fuel level
Center Console: Full with covered storage
Overhead console: Mini with storage
Floor mats: Carpet front and rear
Cupholders: Front and rear
Headlights off auto delay
Trim
Cloth Seat Upholstery
Leather shift knob trim
Mechanical
Independent Rear Suspension
Multi-link rear suspension
Permanent locking hubs
Exterior
Body-coloured bumpers
Dusk sensing headlights
Front fog/driving lights
Variable intermittent front wipers
Steel spare wheel rim
Spare Tire Mount Location: Inside under cargo
Tires: Prefix: P
Type of tires: AS
Tires: Speed Rating: V
Tires: Profile: 55
Black grille w/chrome accents
Media / Nav / Comm
Audio controls on steering wheel
Window grid antenna
Total Number of Speakers: 6
Bluetooth wireless phone connectivity
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay
Windows
Privacy glass: Light
Suspension
Suspension class: Regular
Coil front spring
Independent front suspension classification
Coil rear spring
Front and rear suspension stabilizer bars
Strut front suspension
Additional Features
4 door
Radio data system
Remote window operation
Transmission hill holder
Front Ventilated disc brakes
Speed Sensitive Audio Volume Control
Metal-look dash trim
Power remote driver mirror adjustment
Heated driver mirror
Heated passenger mirror
Power remote passenger mirror adjustment
Front and rear reading lights
Rear bench
Fold forward seatback rear seats
Rear seats center armrest
Fuel Type: Regular unleaded
Two 12V DC power outlets
Door reinforcement: Side-impact door beam
Cargo tie downs
Left rear passenger door type: Conventional
Right rear passenger door type: Conventional
Digital Audio Input
Braking Assist
Wheel Diameter: 17
Door pockets: Driver, passenger and rear
ABS and Driveline Traction Control
Power remote trunk release
Wheel Width: 7.5
Rear door type: Trunk
1st and 2nd row curtain head airbags
Auxilliary transmission cooler
Speed-proportional electric power steering
Seatback storage: 2
Electrochromatic rearview mirror
Express open/close glass sunroof
Video Monitor Location: Front
Leather/metal-look steering wheel trim
Tire Pressure Monitoring System: Tire specific
Simulated carbon fibre/metal-look door trim
Four wheel independent suspension
LED Lights
Fuel Capacity: 68 L
Tires: Width: 215 mm
Diameter of tires: 17.0"
Front Head Room: 1,016 mm
Rear Leg Room: 917 mm
Fuel Consumption: Highway: 6.5 L/100 km
SiriusXM Satellite Radio(TM)
Rear Head Room: 942 mm
Fuel Consumption: City: 9.1 L/100 km
Front Shoulder Room: 1,433 mm
Blind Spot Detection
Front Hip Room: 1,371 mm
Overall Width: 1,830 mm
Wheelbase: 2,775 mm
SiriusXM AM/FM/Satellite Radio
Max cargo capacity: 436 L
Rear Shoulder Room: 1,433 mm
Overall height: 1,469 mm
Rear Hip Room: 1,323 mm
Curb weight: 1,467 kg
Front Leg Room: 1,143 mm
Machined aluminum rims w/ painted accents
Manual child safety locks
Gross vehicle weight: 1,917 kg
Overall Length: 4,874 mm
Vehicle Emissions: LEV3-SULEV30
Lane Departure Warning: Active
Rear Collision Mitigation
Keyless ignition w/ push button start & keyless door entry
1 USB port
LED low/high beam projector beam headlights
Rear reverse sensing system
NissanConnect Featuring Apple CarPlay and Android Auto Mirroring
Forward Collision Mitigation : Intelligent Forward Collision Warning with AEB
SiriusXM™
Front Stabilizer Bar : Bar
Rear Stabilizer Bar : Bar
Clock : Digital
Climate Controlled : Driver and passenger heated
Remote Engine Start : Keyfob remote start
SiriusXM Satellite RadioSunroof
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
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2019 Nissan Altima SV 72,623 KM $20,995 + tax & lic
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Stratford Kia
863 Erie St., Stratford, ON N5A 6S4
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Stratford Kia
519-508-5755
2019 Nissan Altima