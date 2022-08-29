2019 Nissan Qashqai

$CALL + taxes & licensing C A L L Used Excellent Condition Get Financing

Get Financing Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 9037075

9037075 Stock #: U3061Z

U3061Z VIN: JN1BJ1CP8KW214810

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Red

Body Style Wagon

Fuel Type Gasoline

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Mileage 0 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.