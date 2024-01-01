$26,950+ tax & licensing
2019 Subaru ASCENT
Touring
Location
Stratford Subaru
2001 Ontario Street, Stratford, ON N5A 6S5
519-273-3116
$26,950
+ taxes & licensing
112,398KM
Used
Excellent Condition
VIN 4S4WMADD0K3434613
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Silver
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Transmission Variable / CVT
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Mileage 112,398 KM
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Stratford Subaru
2001 Ontario Street, Stratford, ON N5A 6S5
