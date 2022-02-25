Menu
2019 Subaru Forester

49,980 KM

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Stratford Subaru

519-273-3116

2019 Subaru Forester

2019 Subaru Forester

Touring w/ EyeSight

2019 Subaru Forester

Touring w/ EyeSight

Location

Stratford Subaru

2001 Ontario Street, Stratford, ON N5A 6S5

519-273-3116

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

49,980KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 8279247
  • Stock #: S628
  • VIN: JF2SKEGCXKH471028

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Ice Silver Metallic
  • Body Style Wagon
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 49,980 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Stratford Subaru

Stratford Subaru

2001 Ontario Street, Stratford, ON N5A 6S5

