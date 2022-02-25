$26,950+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$26,950
+ taxes & licensing
Stratford Subaru
519-273-3116
2019 Subaru Impreza
2019 Subaru Impreza
Sport
Location
Stratford Subaru
2001 Ontario Street, Stratford, ON N5A 6S5
519-273-3116
$26,950
+ taxes & licensing
19,219KM
Used
Excellent Condition
- Listing ID: 8356782
- Stock #: SU1925A
- VIN: 4S3GTAE62K3713749
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Crystal White
- Body Style Wagon
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 19,219 KM
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Back to Top
More inventory From Stratford Subaru
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
Stratford Subaru
2001 Ontario Street, Stratford, ON N5A 6S5