2019 Subaru Legacy

62,435 KM

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Buy From Home Available!

Location

Stratford Subaru

2001 Ontario Street, Stratford, ON N5A 6S5

519-273-3116

Used
62,435KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 4S3BNDA67K3036984

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Stock # SU2925A
  • Mileage 62,435 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

2001 Ontario Street, Stratford, ON N5A 6S5
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

