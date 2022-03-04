Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2019 Subaru Outback

55,298 KM

Details

$32,550

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$32,550

+ taxes & licensing

Stratford Subaru

519-273-3116

Contact Seller
2019 Subaru Outback

2019 Subaru Outback

TOURING PACKAGE

Watch This Vehicle

2019 Subaru Outback

TOURING PACKAGE

Location

Stratford Subaru

2001 Ontario Street, Stratford, ON N5A 6S5

519-273-3116

  1. 8500379
  2. 8500379
  3. 8500379
Contact Seller

$32,550

+ taxes & licensing

55,298KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8500379
  • Stock #: SU1962A
  • VIN: 4S4BSDDC9K3222600

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Crystal White
  • Body Style Wagon
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 55,298 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Stratford Subaru

2014 Honda CR-V LX
 130,912 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2018 Subaru XV Cross...
 127,635 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2017 Subaru Outback ...
 79,489 KM
$CALL + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Stratford Subaru

Stratford Subaru

Stratford Subaru

2001 Ontario Street, Stratford, ON N5A 6S5

Call Dealer

519-273-XXXX

(click to show)

519-273-3116

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory