2020 Chevrolet Suburban

43,688 KM

Details

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Cargo Auto

226-779-4248

2020 Chevrolet Suburban

2020 Chevrolet Suburban

LT

2020 Chevrolet Suburban

LT

Location

Cargo Auto

676 Lorne Ave E, Stratford, ON N5A 6S5

226-779-4248

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

43,688KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 8270034
  • Stock #: CA1803Z
  • VIN: 1GNSKHKC8LR163642

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Leather, Jet Black, Interior Trim
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Stock # CA1803Z
  • Mileage 43,688 KM

Vehicle Description

Price plus HST & Licensing.

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

Cargo Auto

Cargo Auto

676 Lorne Ave E, Stratford, ON N5A 6S5

226-779-4248

