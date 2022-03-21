Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2020 Dodge Grand Caravan

22,100 KM

Details Description

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Cargo Auto

226-779-4248

Contact Seller
2020 Dodge Grand Caravan

2020 Dodge Grand Caravan

PREMIUM PLUS

Watch This Vehicle

2020 Dodge Grand Caravan

PREMIUM PLUS

Location

Cargo Auto

676 Lorne Ave E, Stratford, ON N5A 6S5

226-779-4248

Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

22,100KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8685383
  • Stock #: CA1895Z
  • VIN: 2C4RDGCG3LR155133

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Stock # CA1895Z
  • Mileage 22,100 KM

Vehicle Description

Price plus HST & Licensing.

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Cargo Auto

2017 Nissan Qashqai ...
 78,258 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2018 Chevrolet Cruze...
 51,279 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2020 Jeep Cherokee T...
 76,881 KM
$36,495 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Cargo Auto

Cargo Auto

Cargo Auto

676 Lorne Ave E, Stratford, ON N5A 6S5

Call Dealer

226-779-XXXX

(click to show)

226-779-4248

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory