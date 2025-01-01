Menu
2020 Ford Escape

56,924 KM

$23,999

+ taxes & licensing
2020 Ford Escape

SEL

12887033

2020 Ford Escape

SEL

Expressway Ford

751 Erie Street, Stratford, ON N4Z 1A1

519-662-3900

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$23,999

+ taxes & licensing

Used
56,924KM
VIN 1FMCU9H95LUB35993

  • Exterior Colour Rapid Red Metallic Tinted Clearcoat
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 25-397A
  • Mileage 56,924 KM

Fog Lights
Rear Spoiler
tinted windows
Aluminum Wheels
Temporary spare tire

Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Parking Distance Sensors
Stability Control
BACKUP CAMERA
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
Lane Departure Warning
PASSENGER AIRBAGS
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Blind Spot Monitor
Cross-Traffic Alert
Lane Keeping Assist

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Trunk
Power Locks

Air Conditioning
Bucket Seats
Immobilizer
Rear Defroster
Trip Computer
Adaptive Cruise Control
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Tire Pressure Monitor
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Keyless Start
WiFi Hotspot
Smart Device Integration

Power Steering
All Wheel Drive
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential

Heated Seats
Memory Seats
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar

Remote Starter
Telescopic Steering
Intermittent Wipers
Tow Hitch
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Mirror Memory
Remote Entry

am/fm
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
MP3 CD Player
Auxiliary Audio Input

Climate Control

4 Cylinder Engine
Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Turbocharged
GPS System
Hill Ascent Control
Telematics
Pass through rear seat
Automatic head lights
Knee Air Bag
A/T
Premium Synthetic Seats
Gasoline Fuel
8-Speed A/T
Four Wheel Disk Brakes
Driver Airbags
Hands-Free Liftgate
Passenger Airbag Sensor
Driver Restriction Features
Passenger illuminated vanity mirror
Requires Subscription
Adaptative Cruise Control
Tires Front All Season
Tires Rear All Season

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Expressway Ford

Expressway Ford

Expressway Ford Stratford

751 Erie Street, Stratford, ON N4Z 1A1
519-662-3900

$23,999

+ taxes & licensing>

Expressway Ford

519-662-3900

2020 Ford Escape