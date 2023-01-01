2020 Hyundai Elantra

$CALL + taxes & licensing Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 4 9 , 7 6 0 K M Used Excellent Condition

Listing ID: 9649840

9649840 Stock #: U2956A

U2956A VIN: KMHD84LF7LU975492

Vehicle Details Body Style Sedan

Fuel Type Gasoline

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Stock # U2956A

Mileage 49,760 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.