$CALL+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Stratford Nissan
2020 Hyundai Elantra
2020 Hyundai Elantra
Location
Stratford Nissan
2001 Ontario Street, Stratford, ON N5A 6S5
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
49,760KM
Used
Excellent Condition
- Listing ID: 9649840
- Stock #: U2956A
- VIN: KMHD84LF7LU975492
Vehicle Details
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # U2956A
- Mileage 49,760 KM
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Back to Top
More inventory From Stratford Nissan
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
Stratford Nissan
Stratford Nissan
2001 Ontario Street, Stratford, ON N5A 6S5