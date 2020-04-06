Menu
2020 Kia Soul

EX Rear Vision Camera | Wireless Phone Charger

2020 Kia Soul

EX Rear Vision Camera | Wireless Phone Charger

Hudson's Stratford Kia

863 Erie St., Stratford, ON N5A 6S4

519-505-5755

$20,995

+ taxes & licensing

  • 3,927KM
  • Used
  • Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 4851048
  • Stock #: BB0466A
  • VIN: KNDJ33AU6L7031957
Exterior Colour
White
Interior Colour
Black
Body Style
Hatchback
Drive Type
Front Wheel Drive
Engine
4-cylinder
Doors
4-door
ONE OWNER! This Soul EX features a 2.0L 4-Cylinder Engine, IVT Transmission, White Exterior, Black Interior w/ Cloth Seats, Heated Front Bucket Seats, 60/40 Rear Split Bench Seat, Keyless Entry, Power Windows/Door Locks, Rear Vision Camera, Forward & Rear Collision Warning, Lane Keep Assist, Blind Spot Warning, Hill Assist, Heated Steering Wheel w/ Audio Controls, AM/FM/MP3 Stereo, Android Auto/Apple Carplay Capabilities, Bluetooth, 7" Audio Display, 6 Speakers, Wireless Phone Charger, Air Conditioning, Cruise Control, Power Heated Outside Mirrors w/ Signal Repeaters, Front Fog Lights, Splash Guards, 16" Alloy Wheels.



-- This vehicle is located at Hudsons Stratford Kia.

--Hudson's Stratford Kia is a family run dealership that is proud to be a part of the automotive market in Stratford, Ontario. We feel we have a great variety of reconditioned used cars, trucks, vans and SUVs but would love for you to come see for yourself! We are also able to offer you our award winning line-up of new Kia models! Please come and partake in a great buying experience at Hudson's! FREE CarFax report available with every used vehicle!--
Powertrain
  • Front Wheel Drive
Additional Features
  • CVT

Hudson's Stratford Kia

