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2020 Kia Stinger
GT
2020 Kia Stinger
GT
Location
Stratford Kia
863 Erie St., Stratford, ON N5A 6S4
519-508-5755
$29,995
+ taxes & licensing
Actions
Used
65,230KM
VIN KNAE35LC0L6074615
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Ghost Grey Metallic
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Hatchback
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # S26377A
- Mileage 65,230 KM
Vehicle Description
Low Mileage, Sunroof, Leather Seats, Power Liftgate, Memory Seats, Heated Seats!
Stratford Kia Used Cars & Pre-Owned Superstore: We sell all makes and models.
Audi, Acura, Alfa Romeo, BMW, Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, Chrysler, Dodge, Ram, Ferrari, Ford, GMC, Genesis, Honda, Hyundai, Infiniti, Jaguar, Jeep, Kia, Lamborghini, Land Cruiser, Lexus, Lincoln, Land Rover, Maserati, Mazda, Mercedes AMG, Mercedes Benz, Mini, Mitsubishi, Nissan, Porsche, Ram, Subaru, Tesla, Toyota, Volkswagen, Volvo.
The Kia Stinger is a rich, exotic performance vehicle with very modest and approachable price. This 2020 Kia Stinger is fresh on our lot in Stratford.
The 2020 Kia Stinger is climbing the ranks among performance sedans as one of the best designed vehicles in the class. A true competitor to the Panamera in both design and performance, the Stinger is a high valued sports sedan that offers much more than you pay for. A well designed highly supportive cabin holds you in place as you experience the excellent on road capabilities and finely tuned handling that this Stinger offers.
This low mileage hatchback has just 65,230 km. It's Ghost Grey Metallic in colour and is completely accident free based on the CARFAX Report. It has an Automatic transmission and is powered by a 365HP 3.3L V6 Cylinder Engine. It may have some remaining factory warranty, please check with dealer for details.
Our Stinger's trim level is GT. On top of a larger, more advanced and powerful drivetrain this Kia Stinger GT comes with a sunroof, smart power trunk, driver memory seat, carbon fibre interior trim and Dynamic Stability Damping Control system that enhance its performance. Infotainment in this Kia Stinger is provided with a 7 inch display, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, UVO connectivity, Bluetooth streaming audio, USB and aux inputs, and SiriusXM satellite radio. This infotainment system is even better in the luxury appointments of the interior like leather heated seats, a heated D shaped steering wheel, wireless charging, dual zone automatic climate control, steering wheel audio control, a smart key with push button start, ambient LED lighting, rear parking sensors, blind spot monitoring, rear cross traffic alert and a rearview camera, plus much more. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Sunroof, Leather Seats, Power Liftgate, Memory Seats, Heated Seats, Heated Steering Wheel, Android Auto.
To apply right now for financing use this link: https://www.stratfordkia.com/credit-application/
While every effort is made to ensure accuracy, we are not responsible for any errors and omissions. ***In-stock vehicle may differ from online listing— Please confirm details with dealerPlease see your dealer for current pricing.
Stratford Kia is a proud member of the Trinity Auto Group. Serving Stratford and South Western Ontario. We invite you to experience our unparalleled Customer Service and truly enjoy your Car Buying experience, the way it should be. WE NEED YOUR TRADE! We offer top market value for trade ins. We also offer a great selection of Pre-Owned Vehicles. Our second-to-none reconditioning process and attention to detail are why our customers know they can buy with confidence. Experience the Stratford Kia difference today! 863 Erie Street. Stratford Ont. N5A 6S4
Come by and check out our fleet of 40+ used cars and trucks and 80+ new cars and trucks for sale in Stratford. o~o
Stratford Kia Used Cars & Pre-Owned Superstore: We sell all makes and models.
Audi, Acura, Alfa Romeo, BMW, Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, Chrysler, Dodge, Ram, Ferrari, Ford, GMC, Genesis, Honda, Hyundai, Infiniti, Jaguar, Jeep, Kia, Lamborghini, Land Cruiser, Lexus, Lincoln, Land Rover, Maserati, Mazda, Mercedes AMG, Mercedes Benz, Mini, Mitsubishi, Nissan, Porsche, Ram, Subaru, Tesla, Toyota, Volkswagen, Volvo.
The Kia Stinger is a rich, exotic performance vehicle with very modest and approachable price. This 2020 Kia Stinger is fresh on our lot in Stratford.
The 2020 Kia Stinger is climbing the ranks among performance sedans as one of the best designed vehicles in the class. A true competitor to the Panamera in both design and performance, the Stinger is a high valued sports sedan that offers much more than you pay for. A well designed highly supportive cabin holds you in place as you experience the excellent on road capabilities and finely tuned handling that this Stinger offers.
This low mileage hatchback has just 65,230 km. It's Ghost Grey Metallic in colour and is completely accident free based on the CARFAX Report. It has an Automatic transmission and is powered by a 365HP 3.3L V6 Cylinder Engine. It may have some remaining factory warranty, please check with dealer for details.
Our Stinger's trim level is GT. On top of a larger, more advanced and powerful drivetrain this Kia Stinger GT comes with a sunroof, smart power trunk, driver memory seat, carbon fibre interior trim and Dynamic Stability Damping Control system that enhance its performance. Infotainment in this Kia Stinger is provided with a 7 inch display, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, UVO connectivity, Bluetooth streaming audio, USB and aux inputs, and SiriusXM satellite radio. This infotainment system is even better in the luxury appointments of the interior like leather heated seats, a heated D shaped steering wheel, wireless charging, dual zone automatic climate control, steering wheel audio control, a smart key with push button start, ambient LED lighting, rear parking sensors, blind spot monitoring, rear cross traffic alert and a rearview camera, plus much more. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Sunroof, Leather Seats, Power Liftgate, Memory Seats, Heated Seats, Heated Steering Wheel, Android Auto.
To apply right now for financing use this link: https://www.stratfordkia.com/credit-application/
While every effort is made to ensure accuracy, we are not responsible for any errors and omissions. ***In-stock vehicle may differ from online listing— Please confirm details with dealerPlease see your dealer for current pricing.
Stratford Kia is a proud member of the Trinity Auto Group. Serving Stratford and South Western Ontario. We invite you to experience our unparalleled Customer Service and truly enjoy your Car Buying experience, the way it should be. WE NEED YOUR TRADE! We offer top market value for trade ins. We also offer a great selection of Pre-Owned Vehicles. Our second-to-none reconditioning process and attention to detail are why our customers know they can buy with confidence. Experience the Stratford Kia difference today! 863 Erie Street. Stratford Ont. N5A 6S4
Come by and check out our fleet of 40+ used cars and trucks and 80+ new cars and trucks for sale in Stratford. o~o
Vehicle Features
Power Options
Power Windows
power retractable mirrors
Remote power door locks
Interior
Cruise Control
Tachometer
First Aid Kit
Trip Computer
Rear View Camera
Heated Steering Wheel
Cargo Area Light
Engine Immobilizer
Anti-theft alarm system
Driver seat memory
Ambient Lighting
Dual Illuminated Vanity Mirrors
Bucket front seats
Driver and passenger heated-cushion, driver and passenger heated-seatback
WIRELESS CHARGING
Seating
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Memory Seats
LEATHER SEAT UPHOLSTERY
Safety
Daytime Running Lights
Stability Control
Side Airbag
TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM
Driver Airbag
Passenger Airbag
4-wheel ABS brakes
Seatbelt pretensioners: Front
Rear center seatbelt: 3-point belt
Driver knee airbags
Aluminum spare wheel rim
Exterior
Power Liftgate
Body-coloured bumpers
Dusk sensing headlights
Variable intermittent front wipers
Spare Tire Mount Location: Inside under cargo
Tires: Prefix: P
Tires: Speed Rating: V
Type of tires: Performance AS
Dark chrome grille
Mechanical
Independent Rear Suspension
Multi-link rear suspension
Permanent locking hubs
Media / Nav / Comm
Fixed antenna
Audio controls on steering wheel
Total Number of Speakers: 9
Bluetooth wireless phone connectivity
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay
Convenience
External temperature display
Tilt and telescopic steering wheel
Cruise controls on steering wheel
Instrumentation: Low fuel level
Center Console: Full with covered storage
Overhead console: Mini with storage
Floor mats: Carpet front and rear
Cupholders: Front and rear
Headlights off auto delay
Comfort
Interior air filtration
Automatic front air conditioning
Dual front air conditioning zones
Rear air conditioning with separate controls
Windows
Privacy glass: Light
Suspension
Suspension class: Regular
Coil front spring
Independent front suspension classification
Coil rear spring
Front and rear suspension stabilizer bars
Strut front suspension
Trim
Leather/chrome shift knob trim
Additional Features
4 door
Twin Turbo
Transmission hill holder
Front Ventilated disc brakes
Speed Sensitive Audio Volume Control
Heated driver mirror
Heated passenger mirror
Front and rear reading lights
Rear bench
Two 12V DC power outlets
Door reinforcement: Side-impact door beam
Cargo tie downs
Left rear passenger door type: Conventional
Right rear passenger door type: Conventional
Digital Audio Input
Braking Assist
Remote activated exterior entry lights
Door pockets: Driver, passenger and rear
ABS and Driveline Traction Control
Fuel Type: Premium unleaded
Driver Seat Head Restraint Whiplash Protection
Head Restraint Whiplash Protection with Passenger Seat
1st and 2nd row curtain head airbags
Speed-proportional electric power steering
Seatback storage: 2
Auxilliary engine cooler
Electrochromatic rearview mirror
Rear door type: Power liftgate
Rear area cargo cover: Rigid
Memorized Settings including door mirror(s)
Memorized Settings for 2 drivers
Turn signal in mirrors
Rear seats center armrest with pass-thru
Wheel Diameter: 19
Heated windshield washer jets, Wiper park
Power remote w/tilt down passenger mirror adjustment
Express open/close glass sunroof
Video Monitor Location: Front
Transmission gear shifting controls on steering wheel
Leather/metal-look steering wheel trim
Power remote w/tilt down driver mirror adjustment
Dual reverse tilt mirrors
Simulated carbon fibre center console trim
Simulated carbon fibre door trim
Rear heat ducts with separate controls
Memorized Settings including steering wheel
Power rear window sunshade
Wheel Width: 8.5
Tires: Profile: 35
Driver adjustable suspension ride control
Active suspension
Electrochromatic auto-dimming mirrors
Clock: In-radio display
Four wheel independent suspension
Rear Leg Room: 925 mm
Tires: Width: 255 mm
Fuel Capacity: 60 L
SiriusXM Satellite Radio(TM)
Fuel Consumption: City: 13.6 L/100 km
Fuel Consumption: Highway: 9.6 L/100 km
Diameter of tires: 19.0"
Front Shoulder Room: 1,433 mm
Blind Spot Detection
SiriusXM AM/FM/Satellite Radio
Overall height: 1,400 mm
Overall Length: 4,830 mm
Overall Width: 1,870 mm
Front Leg Room: 1,083 mm
Front Hip Room: 1,410 mm
Rear Shoulder Room: 1,391 mm
Rear Head Room: 939 mm
UVO
Machined aluminum rims w/ painted accents
Manual child safety locks
Max cargo capacity: 1,158 L
Rear Hip Room: 1,424 mm
Proximity remote trunk release
Front Head Room: 974 mm
Hands Free Power Liftgate
Curb weight: 1,873 kg
Gross vehicle weight: 2,335 kg
Vehicle Emissions: LEV3-ULEV125
Hands-Free Auto-Opening Trunk/Liftgate
Keyless ignition w/ push button start & keyless door entry
2 USB ports
LED low/high beam projector beam headlights
Rear reverse sensing system
Apple CarPlay & Android Auto mirroring
Rear Collision Warning : Rear Cross Traffic Alert (RCTA)
UVO Intelligence
Wheelbase: 2,905 mm
Remote Engine Start : Remote start - smart device only (subscription required)
Front Stabilizer Bar : Bar
Rear Stabilizer Bar : Bar
SiriusXM Satellite RadioSunroof
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
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Stratford Kia
863 Erie St., Stratford, ON N5A 6S4
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519-508-XXXX(click to show)
$29,995
+ taxes & licensing>
Stratford Kia
519-508-5755
2020 Kia Stinger