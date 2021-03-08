Menu
2020 Porsche 911

3,857 KM

$179,880

+ tax & licensing
$179,880

+ taxes & licensing

Cargo Auto

226-779-4248

Contact Seller
2020 Porsche 911

2020 Porsche 911

Carrera S|PDK|Rr Axle Strg|18wy Seat|Sprt Dsgn Pkg|Srd Cam

2020 Porsche 911

Carrera S|PDK|Rr Axle Strg|18wy Seat|Sprt Dsgn Pkg|Srd Cam

Location

Cargo Auto

676 Lorne Ave E, Stratford, ON N5A 6S5

226-779-4248

$179,880

+ taxes & licensing

3,857KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  Listing ID: 6677258
  Stock #: S1279
  VIN: WP0CB2A94LS263407

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour White
  • Body Style Convertible
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 2-door
  • Passengers 4
  • Stock # S1279
  • Mileage 3,857 KM

Vehicle Description

“Vehicle is available for sale but parked in offsite storage. Please contact us today to coordinate an appointment for viewing.” Rear Axle Steering *** Deletion of Model Designation *** Sport Exhaust System incl Tailpipes in Black *** Power Steering Plus *** Wheels Painted in Gloss Black *** Cabriolet Roof in Black *** Sportdesign Package *** Heated Multifunction GT Sports Steering Wheel *** Carrara White Metallic *** Porsche Crest Embossed on Headrests *** 20"/21" Carrera S Wheels *** Seat Ventilation (Front) *** Porsche Comfort Access *** Rev Counter in White *** Lane Change Assist *** Tinted LED-Matrix Headlights in Black incl. Porsche Dynamic Light System Plus (PDLS Plus) *** Bose® Surround Sound System *** Leather Interior in Slate Grey/Chalk *** 8-speed Porsche Doppelkupplung (PDK) *** Surround View Camera System *** PORSCHE Logo in Gloss Black *** Sport Package (PDK) *** Adaptive Sport Seats (18-way) with Memory Package *** Storage Package *** Ambient Lighting *** Sport Chrono Clock Dial in White *** SportDesign Side Skirts UpAuto has lots of inventory, this vehicle is on display at STRATFORD SUBARU in STRATFORD. Please reach out with any inquiries, either through this listing – or call at (519) 273 -3116  and please check our site https://www.stratfordsubaru.com.    Price plus HST & Licensing.

Our Hours are: Monday: 9:00am-6:00pm / Tuesday: 9:00am-6:00pm / Wednesday: 9:00am-6:00pm / Thursday: 9:00am-6:00pm / Friday: 9:00am-6:00pm / Saturday: 9:00am-4:00pm / Sunday: Closed 

 We look forward to serving you soon! 
HST AND LICENSING EXTRA..SEE DEALER FOR DETAILS Price plus HST & Licensing.

Vehicle Features

Rear Wheel Drive

