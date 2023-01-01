2020 Subaru Outback

$CALL + taxes & licensing Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 7 7 , 5 1 6 K M Used Excellent Condition

Listing ID: 10153746

10153746 Stock #: SU2481

SU2481 VIN: 4S4BTDDC2L3253525

Vehicle Details Body Style Wagon

Fuel Type Gasoline

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Stock # SU2481

Mileage 77,516 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.